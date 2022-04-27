State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 160,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $38,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 423.3% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after buying an additional 10,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 31.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,992,000 after acquiring an additional 240,696 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 319,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,222,000 after acquiring an additional 16,333 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer upgraded Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.70.

Shares of TSCO traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.44. 7,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,215. The company has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $170.82 and a 52-week high of $241.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $222.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 2,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $509,712.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total value of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,031 shares of company stock worth $6,416,873. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

