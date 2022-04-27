State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,171 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of SVB Financial Group worth $43,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 987.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 51 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SIVB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens cut their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on SVB Financial Group from $800.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $935.00 to $769.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $685.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $760.71.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 4,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.50, for a total transaction of $2,785,239.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.58, for a total value of $162,363.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,607 shares of company stock valued at $9,811,559 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB traded down $5.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $509.38. 1,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,173. The company has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $551.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $639.14. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $486.74 and a 52 week high of $763.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.58 by $2.34. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 30.62 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.