State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 662,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,062 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $116,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 13,171 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 250,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,021,000 after buying an additional 72,999 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,226,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,489,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,792,000 after buying an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADI stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $152.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,949,684. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.03 and a 200 day moving average of $168.53. The stock has a market cap of $79.80 billion, a PE ratio of 48.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.81 and a 12-month high of $191.95.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 95.60%.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $750,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 18,700 shares of company stock worth $3,086,692 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADI. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $208.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.10.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

