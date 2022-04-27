State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 949,690 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 18,069 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Twitter were worth $41,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 178.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 238.1% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 977 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 78.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $207,942.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $176,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,614 shares of company stock valued at $781,743. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWTR traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,905,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 5.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.88. The firm has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.59 and a beta of 0.80. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $73.34.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. Twitter’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the social networking company to reacquire up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TWTR shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $64.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Twitter from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.65.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

