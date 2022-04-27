State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 10,956 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 370,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,956 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ball were worth $35,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ball by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 11,142 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter worth $14,328,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ball by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 221,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ball by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 75,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,274,000 after purchasing an additional 14,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Ball by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 54,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Betty J. Sapp purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.00 per share, for a total transaction of $130,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Betty J. Sapp purchased 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.55 per share, with a total value of $116,519.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 15,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,499. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BLL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ball from $102.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.33.

Shares of NYSE:BLL traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.71. 9,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,804,408. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $77.95 and a 12 month high of $98.09. The firm has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Ball had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

