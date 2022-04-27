State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,677 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,816 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,677 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of Skyworks Solutions worth $36,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,337,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,527,394,000 after purchasing an additional 122,955 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,150,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $683,889,000 after acquiring an additional 333,007 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,044,791 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $500,435,000 after acquiring an additional 14,775 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,037,527 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,102,000 after acquiring an additional 383,342 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,962,046 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $323,307,000 after acquiring an additional 651,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

SWKS traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.31. 7,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,979,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.20. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.37 and a 12-month high of $204.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.13. The company has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.15. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.92%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SWKS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.71.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $1,469,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,100 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

