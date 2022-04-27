State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,171 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,171 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Republic Services worth $34,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Tobam lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. 58.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RSG traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $136.50. 13,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.81. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.00 and a 52-week high of $145.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.86.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 15.04%. Republic Services’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.54%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RSG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.86.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 259,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $117.03 per share, with a total value of $30,320,717.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 710,420 shares of company stock worth $83,099,992 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

