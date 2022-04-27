State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 5,166 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 184,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,166 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $46,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 714.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,941,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,032,000 after buying an additional 1,702,889 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,843,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,817,000 after buying an additional 910,709 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,917,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,144,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 1,533.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 289,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,031,000 after purchasing an additional 271,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total value of $1,820,638.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,447,270.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total value of $399,193.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,903.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,035 shares of company stock worth $5,489,358. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

STZ stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $248.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,723. The firm has a market cap of $47.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,377.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $229.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.23. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.35 and a 52-week high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -516.67%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.78.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

