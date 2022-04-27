State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 528 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $102,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 117,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,085 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 117,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,416,000 after buying an additional 5,863 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 4,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $412,000. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LMT traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $446.24. 9,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,378,356. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $118.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $440.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $386.42.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.23. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total value of $3,514,742.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

