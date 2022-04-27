State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 6,199 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 516,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,199 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Otis Worldwide worth $44,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 368,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,279,000 after purchasing an additional 14,378 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 268,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,089,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 306,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.83. The company had a trading volume of 27,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810,425. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $71.07 and a 52-week high of $92.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.08 and a 200 day moving average of $80.97.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Cowen cut their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.31.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

