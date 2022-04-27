State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 9,304 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 539,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,304 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $108,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $34,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24,774 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $169.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,841. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.03 and a 12 month high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $70.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $187.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.93.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.76%.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on PNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Argus cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.53.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

