Steppe Gold (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.06 and last traded at $1.06. Approximately 6,395 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 11,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1.06.

About Steppe Gold (OTCMKTS:STPGF)

Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia. Its principal projects are the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; and the Uudam Khundii property that covers an area of 14,397 hectares located in Ulaanbaatar, Bayankhongor Province.

