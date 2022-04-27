Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $557.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.72 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.22%. Steven Madden’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Steven Madden updated its FY22 guidance to $2.90-3.00 EPS.
NASDAQ:SHOO traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.92. The stock had a trading volume of 29,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,959. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.23. Steven Madden has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $51.56.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.90%.
Several research firms have issued reports on SHOO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.67.
About Steven Madden (Get Rating)
Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.
