Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $557.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.72 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.22%. Steven Madden’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Steven Madden updated its FY22 guidance to $2.90-3.00 EPS.

NASDAQ:SHOO traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.92. The stock had a trading volume of 29,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,959. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.23. Steven Madden has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $51.56.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,960 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 17,374 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 16.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 147,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on SHOO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

About Steven Madden (Get Rating)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.