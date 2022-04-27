StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

AAMC stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. Altisource Asset Management has a 1 year low of $9.89 and a 1 year high of $18.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.05. The stock has a market cap of $20.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.08.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Altisource Asset Management stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.67% of Altisource Asset Management worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Corporation, an asset management company, provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

