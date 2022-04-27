StockNews.com Begins Coverage on GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
GLYC opened at $0.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average is $1.41. GlycoMimetics has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $2.83. The company has a market cap of $46.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.82.
GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that GlycoMimetics will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About GlycoMimetics (Get Rating)
GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GlycoMimetics (GLYC)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
- Whirlpool Is A Steal At These Prices
- Kimberly-Clark Pops On Successful Price Pass-Through
Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.