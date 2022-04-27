StockNews.com Begins Coverage on GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

GLYC opened at $0.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average is $1.41. GlycoMimetics has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $2.83. The company has a market cap of $46.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.82.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that GlycoMimetics will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in GlycoMimetics by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 12,158 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 691,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 243,703 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in GlycoMimetics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,951,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 64,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

