StockNews.com Lowers Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut Goldman Sachs BDC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.50 in a report on Monday, February 28th.

GSBD stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.47. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $20.65.

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 55.46%. The company had revenue of $83.76 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.47%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSBD. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 24,396 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter worth about $426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

