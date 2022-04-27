StockNews.com Lowers Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Sunday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $275.40.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $214.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $223.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. Nordson has a 52-week low of $197.20 and a 52-week high of $272.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Nordson had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The company had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nordson will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 24.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 0.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 4.0% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Nordson by 3.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nordson by 10.3% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Nordson by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

