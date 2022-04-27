Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,655 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.22.

NYSE SYK traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $250.17. The company had a trading volume of 55,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.20. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $236.09 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The company has a market cap of $94.49 billion, a PE ratio of 48.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $261.15 and a 200-day moving average of $260.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.36%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

