Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 83.8% from the March 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

SMTOY stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.97. Sumitomo Electric Industries has a fifty-two week low of $10.35 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08.

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells electric wires and cables worldwide. It operates through five segments: Automotive, Infocommunications, Electronics, Environment and Energy, and Industrial Materials and Others. The company offers wiring harnesses and electrical components; steel cords for tire reinforcement; steel wires for springs; wiring materials; optical lenses for infrared devices; abrasion-resistant parts/materials; heat shrink and heat-resistant tubing/tapes; magnet wires; aluminum bars/wires; spinel products; products for electronic devices; sintered parts; and EV quick-charger connector assemblies.

