Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Announces $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th.

Summit State Bank has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSBI traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.29. 3,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,939. Summit State Bank has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.31. The company has a market capitalization of $108.77 million, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.57.

Summit State Bank ( NASDAQ:SSBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.11 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSBI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Summit State Bank by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Summit State Bank during the fourth quarter worth $336,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Summit State Bank by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, individual retirement, and other retirement plan accounts.

