Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sun Communities had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 5.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sun Communities updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.970-$2.010 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $7.200-$7.320 EPS.

Sun Communities stock opened at $183.53 on Wednesday. Sun Communities has a 52 week low of $160.09 and a 52 week high of $211.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 55.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 106.02%.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total value of $88,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.78.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

