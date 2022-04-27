Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sun Communities had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 5.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sun Communities updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.970-$2.010 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $7.200-$7.320 EPS.
Sun Communities stock opened at $183.53 on Wednesday. Sun Communities has a 52 week low of $160.09 and a 52 week high of $211.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 55.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.67.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 106.02%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.78.
About Sun Communities (Get Rating)
Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sun Communities (SUI)
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
- Newmont Corporation is the Same as It’s Always Been Which is Why It’s a Buy
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.