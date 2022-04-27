Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.200-$7.320 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sun Communities also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.970-$2.010 EPS.
NYSE SUI traded down $1.06 on Wednesday, hitting $182.47. 23,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.84 and its 200 day moving average is $190.84. Sun Communities has a 52 week low of $160.09 and a 52 week high of $211.79. The company has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 55.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.67.
Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 16.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SUI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Communities currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $213.78.
In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total transaction of $88,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUI. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sun Communities by 37.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,052,000 after buying an additional 96,914 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.
Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.
