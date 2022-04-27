Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.200-$7.320 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sun Communities also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.970-$2.010 EPS.

NYSE SUI traded down $1.06 on Wednesday, hitting $182.47. 23,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.84 and its 200 day moving average is $190.84. Sun Communities has a 52 week low of $160.09 and a 52 week high of $211.79. The company has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 55.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.67.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 16.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 106.02%.

SUI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Communities currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $213.78.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total transaction of $88,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUI. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sun Communities by 37.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,052,000 after buying an additional 96,914 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

