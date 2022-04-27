SushiSwap Market Cap Tops $375.40 Million (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. SushiSwap has a total market capitalization of $375.40 million and $183.13 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SushiSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $2.95 or 0.00007684 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SushiSwap has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00032629 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.03 or 0.00101640 BTC.

SushiSwap Profile

SushiSwap (CRYPTO:SUSHI) is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 241,782,692 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars.

