Swarm City (SWT) Price Down 45.1% Over Last Week

Swarm City (SWT) traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One Swarm City coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000333 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Swarm City has a total market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $739.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Swarm City has traded down 45.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Swarm City

Swarm City is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 coins. Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Swarm City is medium.com/swarm-city-times . The official website for Swarm City is swarm.city . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm City is a Blockchain-based ride sharing dapp (Decentralized application). Swarm City is a rebrand from Arcade City. The Swarm City token (SWT) has been created with the purpose of functioning within the Swarm City environment. Only SWT will be accepted in the Swarm City ecosystem, so any ARC token holders who wish to interact with the Swarm City platform will need to exchange their ARC for SWT. “

