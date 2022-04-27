Swiss National Bank Cuts Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 156,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Booking were worth $374,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKNG. AKO Capital LLP grew its stake in Booking by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 523,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,973,000 after acquiring an additional 140,070 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at about $318,101,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Booking by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,484,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,524,551,000 after acquiring an additional 122,091 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Booking by 1,973.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,495,000 after acquiring an additional 86,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 2,082.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 90,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,317,000 after purchasing an additional 86,428 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total value of $404,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,569 shares in the company, valued at $14,517,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $1,649,857.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,265 shares in the company, valued at $108,373,639.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BKNG traded up $113.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,273.61. 18,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,537. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,796.45 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,222.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,335.82. The firm has a market cap of $93.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.22.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 86.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BKNG. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,775.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Booking from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,740.00 to $2,670.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,746.48.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

