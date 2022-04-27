Swiss National Bank Cuts Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,682,304 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 70,900 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises about 0.6% of Swiss National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.38% of Netflix worth $1,013,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Netflix by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $7.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $191.25. 639,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,827,347. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.28 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $352.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $498.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $84.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.97.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush dropped their target price on Netflix from $342.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Netflix from $425.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $386.31.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

