Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,348,357 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 149,500 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.7% of Swiss National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,203,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 482,051 shares of company stock valued at $181,949,746 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MA traded up $20.14 on Wednesday, reaching $364.25. The company had a trading volume of 198,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,510,315. The company has a fifty day moving average of $350.99 and a 200-day moving average of $353.31. The company has a market capitalization of $356.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $305.61 and a one year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.94.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

