Swiss National Bank Decreases Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,721,131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 120,400 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up approximately 0.6% of Swiss National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.38% of Salesforce worth $945,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 146.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,608,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,694 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Salesforce by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the third quarter worth approximately $586,785,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,712,251 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,634,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,884,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,024,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.50.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $5.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.00. The stock had a trading volume of 239,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,323,833. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.12. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.55 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company has a market cap of $174.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.97, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.10.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.02, for a total transaction of $526,746.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,268 shares of company stock valued at $34,015,048. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.