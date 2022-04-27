Swiss National Bank Has $168.30 Million Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,245,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.40% of Nutrien worth $168,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 28,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. 64.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NTR shares. Barclays increased their price target on Nutrien from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on Nutrien from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Scotiabank downgraded Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Erste Group started coverage on Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nutrien from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.85.

Shares of Nutrien stock traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $101.63. 274,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,973,778. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.55. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $54.47 and a fifty-two week high of $117.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $56.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Nutrien had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

