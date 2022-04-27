Swiss National Bank Lowers Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,151,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 53,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.38% of Agilent Technologies worth $183,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of A. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

NYSE:A traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.03. 51,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,090,517. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.58 and a 200 day moving average of $144.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.19. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.24 and a twelve month high of $179.57. The company has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.05.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total value of $164,814.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on A. Bank of America cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.23.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

