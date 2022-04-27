Swiss National Bank Lowers Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,446,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 387,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.38% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $526,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BMY. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 709.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,603,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787,600 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 377.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,034,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769,885 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,128,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,130,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,136,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,857,000. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,719,588. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.13 and a 200-day moving average of $64.75. The stock has a market cap of $165.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.52. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $78.17.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 69.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.75.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $455,062.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,668 shares of company stock valued at $11,459,888 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

