Swiss National Bank Lowers Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 752,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 27,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $488,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,125,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,034,153,000 after purchasing an additional 657,340 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $400,884,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 894,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $580,778,000 after acquiring an additional 556,871 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,480,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,610,414,000 after acquiring an additional 352,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $623.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $676.43.

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.87, for a total value of $91,461.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $101,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,141 shares of company stock valued at $18,355,758 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock traded up $17.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $473.04. The company had a trading volume of 59,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $541.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $595.57. The firm has a market cap of $94.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 412.65, a P/E/G ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.04. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $448.27 and a 12-month high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

