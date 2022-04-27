Swiss National Bank Sells 110,600 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,794,663 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 110,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $145,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 56.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WBA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

WBA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.80. 467,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,045,487. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.90 and a fifty-two week high of $55.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.38.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.34%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

