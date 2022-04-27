Swiss National Bank Sells 173,700 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,768,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 173,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.33% of MetLife worth $173,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MetLife in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.14.

Shares of MET stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.46. 166,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,592,929. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.21 and a 52-week high of $73.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.18.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 26.23%.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

