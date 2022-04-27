Swiss National Bank Sells 19,600 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $156,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2,125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

NYSE PH traded up $2.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $273.64. 10,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,259. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $284.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.94 and a fifty-two week high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.75%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.93.

In other news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,573,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Parker-Hannifin (Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.