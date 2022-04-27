Swiss National Bank Sells 21,600 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 553,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.38% of ResMed worth $144,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RMD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $241.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.11.

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $359,551.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.29, for a total transaction of $1,866,320.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,175 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,755.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,613 shares of company stock worth $10,365,431 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RMD traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.14. The company had a trading volume of 16,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,802. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $242.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.09. The company has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 61.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.54. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $187.09 and a one year high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47. The business had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.49 million. ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 47.32%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

