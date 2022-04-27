Swiss National Bank Sells 227,500 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,852,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 227,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $178,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRP. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 31,783 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 7.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,519,137 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $121,145,000 after acquiring an additional 176,100 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 473,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,763,000 after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 9.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares during the period. 68.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TC Energy stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,315. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.88. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $44.77 and a 12-month high of $59.06. The company has a market cap of $54.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.708 dividend. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 192.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TRP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on TC Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded TC Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.42.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

