Swiss National Bank Sells 35,400 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 902,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 35,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $155,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,251 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 5,034 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in PPG Industries by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 91,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,784,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 976,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $168,457,000 after buying an additional 52,028 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.76.

Shares of NYSE PPG traded up $4.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.27. The company had a trading volume of 46,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,286. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.32 and a 12-month high of $182.97. The stock has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.97 and its 200 day moving average is $150.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

