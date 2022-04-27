Swiss National Bank Sells 46,200 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 948,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 46,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.39% of Travelers Companies worth $148,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at $206,237,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 47.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,019,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,983,000 after acquiring an additional 330,431 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 311,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,720,000 after buying an additional 185,628 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 655.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 190,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,724,000 after buying an additional 164,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,473,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,112,166,000 after buying an additional 141,444 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

TRV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.64.

In other news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $199,692.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $539,899.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $45,085,099.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 176,749 shares of company stock valued at $30,469,081 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded up $1.75 on Wednesday, reaching $174.41. 53,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,590. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.70. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $144.44 and a one year high of $187.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.02 and a 200 day moving average of $166.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. Analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.28%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.