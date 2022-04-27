Swiss National Bank Sells 80,600 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,944,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.38% of Sysco worth $152,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its position in Sysco by 8.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 747,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,665,000 after purchasing an additional 58,309 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Sysco by 25.9% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 79,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,278,000 after purchasing an additional 16,442 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Sysco by 144.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 393,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,855,000 after purchasing an additional 232,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Sysco by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 328,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,764,000 after purchasing an additional 8,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

SYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.44.

In other news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $303,324.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 236,400 shares of company stock worth $20,465,169. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sysco stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.58. The company had a trading volume of 110,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,583,691. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $91.53. The company has a market capitalization of $45.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.66.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.12). Sysco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 82.36%. The business had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 123.69%.

Sysco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.