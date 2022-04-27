Swiss National Bank Sells 91,900 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,768,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 91,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.32% of United Parcel Service worth $593,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPS. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 88,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $1,150,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $878,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 89,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,096,000 after acquiring an additional 11,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $3.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,300,799. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $204.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.13 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.17. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $262.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.40.

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total transaction of $1,455,460.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

