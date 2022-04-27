Swiss National Bank Trims Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,650,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.34% of Trade Desk worth $151,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 53,353,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,889,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,992 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Trade Desk by 21.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,373,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,783,739,000 after buying an additional 4,509,355 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Trade Desk by 9.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,799,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,408,000 after buying an additional 408,775 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Trade Desk by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,254,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,824,000 after buying an additional 40,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 48.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,516,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,933,000 after buying an additional 819,218 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Shares of TTD stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.07. 102,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,340,351. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $114.09. The stock has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 209.02, a PEG ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.93.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Trade Desk’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTD. Benchmark assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.83.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,633 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $713,323.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $623,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,778,114 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk (Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.