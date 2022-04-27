Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Holdings Raised by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 8.6% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 55,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 27,578 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

SYY stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.69. 184,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,583,691. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $91.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68. The company has a market cap of $44.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.66.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.69%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.44.

In other news, SVP James Chris Jasper sold 9,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $755,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $40,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 236,400 shares of company stock worth $20,465,169. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sysco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.