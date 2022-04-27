Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $14,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 22,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

SYY opened at $87.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.48 and a 200-day moving average of $79.66. The company has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.66, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.26. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

SYY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.44.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,265 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total transaction of $186,047.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,400 shares of company stock valued at $20,465,169 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco (Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.