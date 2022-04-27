T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect T. Rowe Price Group to post earnings of $2.75 per share for the quarter.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 35.83%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect T. Rowe Price Group to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $131.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.80. T. Rowe Price Group has a fifty-two week low of $131.43 and a fifty-two week high of $224.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.59%.

TROW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $116.50 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.27.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $180,999.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $1,174,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth $331,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.