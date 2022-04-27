Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,885,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,160,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,881 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 26,212,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,153,635,000 after buying an additional 150,902 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,937,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,120,489,000 after buying an additional 557,498 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,395,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,607,303,000 after buying an additional 310,712 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 11,012,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,229,547,000 after buying an additional 177,950 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Erste Group lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.50.

NYSE:TSM traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.74. 511,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,043,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $470.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.24. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $92.77 and a 1 year high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $491.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.53 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3897 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

