Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $38.50

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.50 and last traded at $39.22, with a volume of 11581 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.18.
A number of research firms have weighed in on TARO. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.27. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 991.00 and a beta of 0.72.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 44.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 259,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,484,000 after purchasing an additional 79,983 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.8% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 135,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,613,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.3% in the third quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 545,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 223.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,048,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.10% of the company’s stock.
About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO)
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.
