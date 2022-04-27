Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $38.50

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.50 and last traded at $39.22, with a volume of 11581 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.18.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TARO. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.27. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 991.00 and a beta of 0.72.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TARO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $138.98 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 44.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 259,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,484,000 after purchasing an additional 79,983 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.8% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 135,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,613,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.3% in the third quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 545,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 223.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,048,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

