Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 78,361 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,027,632 shares.The stock last traded at $1.90 and had previously closed at $1.87.

Several research firms have commented on TGB. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Panmure Gordon upgraded Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.38 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.27.

The firm has a market capitalization of $543.36 million, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Taseko Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:TGB Get Rating ) (TSE:TKO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The mining company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $81.69 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,337,000. Moore Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Taseko Mines by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 2,409,137 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 742,874 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Taseko Mines by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,673,182 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,685,000 after purchasing an additional 739,212 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Taseko Mines by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,434,896 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after purchasing an additional 509,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

