Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 78,361 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,027,632 shares.The stock last traded at $1.90 and had previously closed at $1.87.
Several research firms have commented on TGB. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Panmure Gordon upgraded Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.38 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.27.
The firm has a market capitalization of $543.36 million, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.49.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,337,000. Moore Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Taseko Mines by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 2,409,137 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 742,874 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Taseko Mines by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,673,182 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,685,000 after purchasing an additional 739,212 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Taseko Mines by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,434,896 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after purchasing an additional 509,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.95% of the company’s stock.
Taseko Mines Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
