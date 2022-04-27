Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays lowered Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.42. 25,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,050. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.78. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $35.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.93 and its 200-day moving average is $30.58.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $108,294.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 5,149 shares of company stock worth $152,974 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,563,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $614,006,000 after purchasing an additional 212,944 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,386,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,094,000 after purchasing an additional 17,131 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 3,433,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,045,000 after buying an additional 1,601,062 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,796,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,085,000 after buying an additional 25,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 2,790,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,546,000 after buying an additional 39,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

