Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.50.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays lowered Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:TMHC traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.42. 25,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,050. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.78. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $35.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.93 and its 200-day moving average is $30.58.
In related news, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $108,294.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 5,149 shares of company stock worth $152,974 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,563,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $614,006,000 after purchasing an additional 212,944 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,386,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,094,000 after purchasing an additional 17,131 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 3,433,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,045,000 after buying an additional 1,601,062 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,796,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,085,000 after buying an additional 25,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 2,790,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,546,000 after buying an additional 39,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.
Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile (Get Rating)
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.
