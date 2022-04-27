Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) PT Lowered to GBX 180

Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 190 ($2.42) to GBX 180 ($2.29) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 200 ($2.55) to GBX 189 ($2.41) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 195 ($2.49) to GBX 190 ($2.42) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Taylor Wimpey to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.33.

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

TWODF stock remained flat at $$1.70 during midday trading on Wednesday. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,846. Taylor Wimpey has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $2.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.03.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.